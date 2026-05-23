Historical covers for May 23: Test Proves ‘Amerite’ Powerful But Safe

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 23 across different eras. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from historic aviation milestones and presidential scandals to local infrastructure battles and community triumphs.

1912: Joliet Evening Herald

On May 23, 1912, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a striking balance of sensational local tests and global conflicts. The top story investigated an explosive demonstration, declaring, “Test Proves ‘Amerite’ Powerful But Safe; Snapshot Illustrates Explosion’s Force.” Meanwhile, global tensions simmered as the U.S. military responded to unrest nearby: “Rush Marines to Cuba to Protect American Lives.” Locally, the paper also covered a massive commercial gathering, noting that "Starved Rock Not True to Its Name From ‘Eats’ Stand" during a Joliet Business Men’s Association trip.

1927: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By May 23, 1927, the front page of the Dixon Evening Telegraph was completely dominated by one of the greatest aviation achievements in human history. Under the banner “France Drops All Else to Honor U.S. Flyer,” the paper detailed the global celebration surrounding Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight. A massive graphic mapped his journey, tracking “1600 miles in 14 hrs, 5 min” from San Diego to St. Louis, and “3600 miles in 33 hrs, 21 min” from New York to Paris. The page also noted that a “Million Dollar Pot of Gold Awaits ‘Lone Eagle’, But He May Refuse It, Friends Say.”

1973: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The May 23, 1973, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle heavily featured the political fallout gripping the nation, leading with “Nixon discloses Watergate investigation limit order.” Below the national scandal, the paper turned its eye to a bizarre local environmental crisis with the headline “Water afflicts Malta," detailing how persistent flooding left the town feeling completely surrounded by water. The front page also captured harrowing local crime updates as “Survivors testify at murder trial” regarding a shooting at a restaurant.

2009: Northwest Herald

Rounding out the collection, the May 23, 2009, edition of the Northwest Herald focused heavily on local funding and community heroes. The primary headline announced that a major “Capital bill funds local projects,” highlighting that a Western Bypass and an I-90 interchange part of measures were officially sent to the governor. The paper also honored emergency medical workers with a prominent feature titled “‘Best Job in the World’: EMS Week honors emergency workers,” alongside an inside look at a controversial school board decision: “D-156 admins to get raises.”