Genoa-Kingston’s Michael Schmidt qualifies for state: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 2A Richmond-Burton Sectional: At Richmond, Genoa-Kingston sprinter Michael Schmidt advanced to state in the 200. He finished fourth in 22.27 seconds and set a new personal best.

The Cogs took 15th with 10 points.

“It feels pretty great. I’m really tired and I thought I was going to throw up, but I’m really happy with my time,” he said. “I knew I could get that time, but I was so nervous because I haven’t been that close all season. I got off the block way better. Most of the season, I was super slow out of the block. I knew if I beat like three people, I’d probably make it.”

Prep softball

Richmond-Burton 6, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Poplar Grove in a Class 2A North Boone Regional semifinal, the Cogs scored three in the first but couldn’t score again.

Lizzie Davis, Ari Rich and Karly Stojan had two hits each, with Davis driving home two runs.

Prep baseball

Hiawatha 12, Christian Liberty 6: At Kirkland, Aidan Cooper and Colby Wylde each had three hits and scored three times in the win.

Bentley Payne added two hits and two RBIs.

Woodland 11, Indian Creek 1 (5): At Streator, Zakory Nelson had a hit and scored a run for the Timberwolves.

- Russ Hodges contributed to this report.