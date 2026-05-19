Bella Jacobs throws another no-hitter in Sycamore playoff warmup: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Sycamore 4, Prairie Ridge 0: At Sycamore, Bella Jacobs threw a no-hitter in her second start in a row as the Spartans won a playoff tune-up against the Wolves.

Both teams earned No. 1 seeds in their sub-sectionals and first-round byes. They are in different supersectionals this year.

After coming a walk away from a five-inning perfect game against DeKalb on Thursday, Jacobs’ only blemishes were a walk and a hit batter. She struck out 13.

The Spartans only had six hits in the game, all singles, but four came in a row to start the fourth. Grace Caldwell and Leah Harbecke started things off, then Addison Armstrong singled home Caldwell.

A Kairi Lantz single brought home Harbecke. After Faith Heil laid down a sacrifice bunt, a Callie Countryman sacrifice fly scored Armstrong.

Indian Creek 17, Our Lady of Tepeyac 0 (4): At Shabbona in the first round of the Class 1A Walther Christian Regional, MaKenna Barshinger threw three perfect innings and struck out eight and Avery Kern struck out two in her inning as the duo combined on a no-hitter to open the postseason with a win.

Barshinger added three hits, three RBIs and two runs in the win. Taylor Hulmes, Kern, Gretta Oziah, Jocelyn Blobaum and Ava Frances scored twice each. Hulmes and Oziah each drove in three runs, and Oziah and Blobaum had two hits each.

The No. 6 Timberwolves will face No. 3 Newark in Melrose Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Yorkville Christian 12, Hinckley-Big Rock 2 (6): At Yorkville in a Class 1A St. Edward Regional first-round game, the Royals’ first season since 2019 came to an end without a win against a varsity team.

Claire Lambes had the Royals’ only hit and drove in a run.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 11, Sterling 5: At Sycamore, Chaz Wright was 2 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI in the win.

Ryker Rissman added two hits and two RBIs. Jackson MacDonald had three hits, Noah Neece scored twice and Adam Eder drove in two runs.

Jackson Zilz got the win, allowing two runs, both earned, in four innings. He walked one, struck out four and allowed five hits.

Winnebago 7, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, the Cogs led 3-0 after four but dropped the Big Northern Conference battle.

Jack Peterson had a pair of hits for Genoa-Kingston. Colton McDowell pitched five innings, allowing four hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks. He struck out two.

Amboy 13, Hiawatha 3 (5): At Amboy, the Clippers scored five in the bottom of the eighth to win despite committing five errors.

Tim Pruitt and Logan Brush each had a single and scored for the Hawks.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 7, Aurora East 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans lost four games all day to finish the regular season 18-2.

Jake Peterson picked up a 10-0 win at No. 2 singles. James McConkie and Graham Wilrett won 10-0 at No. 2 doubles, as did Michael Rebholz and Miles Doty at No. 4.

Late Saturday

Boys Tennis

Interstate 8 Conference Tournament: Easton Schuld and Sam Eich claimed a title at No. 1 doubles, and James McConkie and Graham Wilrett were champs at No. 2 for the Spartans to lead them to the team title.

Jake Peterson was second at No. 2 singles. Luke Curtis was third at No. 1, while Ben Bradac and Matthew Calligan were third at No. 3.