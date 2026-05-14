Indian Creek’s Ally Keilman qualifies for state in both hurdles: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track

Class 1A Winnebago Sectional: At Winnebago, Ally Keilman qualified for state in both the 100 and 300 hurdles for Indian Creek.

Keilman was second in the 300 in 48.91 to earn an automatic berth. She was fourth in the 100, but her personal-best time of 16.26 was good enough to hit a qualifying standard.

The Timberwolves finished in ninth place with 28 points. Hinckley-Big Rock was 14th with five points and did not qualify anyone.

Class 3A Belvidere North Sectional: At Belvidere North, DeKalb’s Alexandra Schwantes and the 4x200-meter relay team qualified for the state tournament next week in Charleston.

Schwantes took second for an automatic bid, finishing in 11:09.54. Alicia Delgado, Niyah Frazier, Tawonna Keith and Amaya Kemp took fourth in the 4x200, but still hit a qualifying time with their 1:44.23 finish to earn the trip to state.

“I was so shocked. I never thought that we’d be going, especially after my freshman year, and I’m super grateful to run with that group of girls,” Kemp said. “Our coaches really instilled teamwork, even though it’s an individual sport. I really want to get a good PR. We’re going for 1:41.”

The Barbs took sixth with 51 points.

Prep baseball

Kaneland 10, La Salle-Peru 0: At La Salle, Hayden Foster provided the Knights (14-10-1 overall, 9-5) their third strong pitching performance in as many days for the series sweep of the Cavaliers.

Foster threw a three-hitter, striking out 13 and allowing no walks. Aiden Whildin was 2 for 2 with a triple, home run, RBI and four runs.

Caleb Cornell added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Kanon Baxley drove in two runs.

Prep softball

Sycamore 7, Woodstock North 2: At Sycamore, Bella Jacobs struck out 10, allowed no runs and walked none in a six-inning two-hitter.

Addison Armstrong had two hits and drove in three runs. Callie Countryman and Ellison Hallahan each had two hits, including a double and two runs. Riley Schuller and Leah Harbecke and two hits each, with Harbecke driving in two runs.

Waubonsie Valley 14, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Alaynna Johnson had a triple and scored for the Barbs.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Freeport 2: The Spartans (16-2) swept the doubles matches in the nonconference victory.

Easton Schuld and Sam Eich (7-5, 7-5), James McConkie and Graham Willrett (6-1 6-1), Ben Bradal and Matthew Calligan (6-0, 6-2) and Owen Grollemond and Michael Rebholz (6-0, 6-3) won at doubles for Sycamore.

Sean Wilder (6-0, 4-6, 10-8) won a marathon match at No. 3 singles.