New scholarship for Sycamore students honors local couple

A scholarship has been created for graduating Sycamore High School seniors meant to honor a local couple’s legacy.

The Robert and Laura Carlson Scholarship Fund was created this year by Mary Grimes in honor of her parents, Robert and Laura. The scholarship is through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

“When I considered what to name this scholarship and why, my parents’ values came to mind,” Grimes, a former educator at Sycamore High School, said in a news release. “I hope it recognizes students who show hard work, dependability, and a never-quit attitude.”

The scholarship was designed to recognize students who demonstrate hard work, dependability, and a can-do attitude, qualities that Robert and Laura Carlson valued deeply throughout their lives, according to a news release.

Robert Carlson and Laura Carlson grew up during the Great Depression. When Robert left to serve in World War II, Laura remained at home as a single parent. Robert was later held as a prisoner of war before returning home. Together, they went on to raise seven children, instilling in them the belief that hard work, dependability, and responsible behavior were essential to becoming productive members of society.

“It is always special when retired educators from school districts in DeKalb County generously support students after investing in them through their professional careers,” DeKalb County Community Foundation executive director Dan Templin said in a news release. “We are honored to not only help Mary support generations of students to come, but also recognize the legacy of love, work ethic, and strong foundation her parents instilled in her and her siblings.”

Donations to any fund at the Community Foundation, including the Robert and Laura Carlson Scholarship Fund, can be made online at dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For more information, visit dekalbccf.org or contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.