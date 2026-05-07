Naz Dean’s 3 hits, 4 runs help DeKalb win wild one: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

DeKalb 14, Metea Valley 11 (8): At Aurora, the Barbs scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on for the win.

Naz Dean scored the tying run in the seventh after the Barbs led 7-2 after 4. She doubled, stole third and came home on a passed ball to tie the game 8-8.

Dean was 3 for 4 and scored four times. Kennedy Latimer was 2 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs. Cassidy Cavazos was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Jasmine Rodriguez pitched four innings and got the win. She allowed five runs, two earned, and struck out five and walked three while giving up four hits.

Sycamore 10, Morris 1: At Sycamore, Kairi Lantz hit two of Sycamore’s six home runs and Bella Jacobs struck out 10 in a complete game.

Addison Armstrong, Callie Countryman, Ellison Hallahan and Faith Heil also homered for the Spartans. Heil had three hits and scored twice. Countryman had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Hallahan had two hits and two runs. Lantz had two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

Jacobs allowed three hits, no walks and no earned runs.

Indian Creek 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, Taylor Hulmes had two hits and scored twice.

Gretta Oziah, Ashley Leifheit and Alyssa Maddox had two hits each for Indian Creek. Leifheit and Avery Kern scored twice each and Madison Boehne had two RBIs.

Makenna Barshinger and Kern combined on the shutout, with neither allowing a walk. Barshinger got the win, pitching two innings, allowing a hit and striking out five. Kern struck out six and allowed two hits.

Claire Lambes had a double for the Royals.

DeKalb 7, Nequa Valley 6 (9): At Naperville, the Barbs won in the bottom of the ninth inning in a game that was suspended due to darkness on Tuesday in DeKalb, tied at 6-6.

Graham Olson walked with one out in the ninth, then Gavin Cheney doubled and Breydon Martin was intentionally walked to load the bases. Luke Duffy singled to right to score Olson.

DeKalb 10, Neuqua Valley 9: At Naperville, the Barbs scored three runs in the top of the seventh for the win.

Ryan Duffy singled home Aaron Rhodes to tie the game at 8-8, then Caden Smith’s sacrifice fly brought home Luke Duffy. Cole Latimer singled to score Ryan Duffy on a pivotal insurance run, as the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Evan Johnson hit a home run, scored twice and had two RBIs. Latimer, Ryan Duffy and Gavin Cheney had two hits each. Ryan Duffy and Cheney had two RBIs each. Latimer scored three times and Rhodes twice.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 8, Morris 0: At Sycamore, Izzie Segreti scored three times in the first half.

Segreti and Addi Rodriguez had two assists each. Marin Gautcher scored twice and Cortni Kruizenga, Elli Lawless and Lizzie Goff added goals.

Lana Walker had a shutout in goal.

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 0: At Maple Park, the Knights won the Interstate 8 Conference game.