Addi Rodriguez scores twice in Sycamore win: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 2: At Sycamore, Addi Rodriguez scored a pair of goals in the Interstate 8 victory.

Cortni Kruizenga had a goal and an assist. Brisa Santamaria added a goal, and Izzie Segreti had two assists for the Spartans (10-8, 8-1).

Prep baseball

Rockford Lutheran 8, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Rockford, Jack Peterson had both hits for the Cogs.

Serena 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski had a hit and scored for the Royals.

Prep softball

Earlville 3, Indian Creek 2 (6): At Earlville, Ashley Leifheit singled home Gretta Oziah with one out in the sixth but was left stranded on second.

Taylor Hulmes had a hit and scored for the Timberwolves. Hulmes also pitched five innings, striking out 11. She did not allow a run after the first inning.

Serena 18, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4): At Hinckley, Kathryn Shea had the Royals’ only hit.