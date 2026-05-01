Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform season finale concert May 2 in DeKalb

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Springtime in Vienna” concert to conclude its 49th concert season.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert, conducted by orchestra music director Linc Smelser, will feature two music pieces celebrating Austrian music. “The Blue Danube Waltz,” arranged by Johann Strauss Jr., is known for its enduring popularity and graceful melodies. Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp Minor” transitions from a somber opening to a triumphant finale and features the Adagietto.

The concert also will announce the KSO High School Musician Scholarship recipients. A pre-concert is set for 6:30 p.m.

“This program captures both the brilliance and the soul of Vienna,” Smelser said in a news release. “It’s a fitting way to close our season.”

The orchestra also will participate in Give DeKalb County fundraiser May 7. Attendees can donate to support the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Mail-in donations will be accepted beginning April 23. For information, visit givedekalbcounty.org.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors ages 62 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID and children ages 12 and under.

For information or to buy tickets, visit kishorchestra.org.