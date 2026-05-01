DeKalb church to host 4th annual Aruna Run and Walk May 2

The Aruna Project will hold its fourth annual Aruna Run and Walk to support its mission and victims of human sex trafficking.

The run begins at 9 p.m. May 2 at Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Ave., DeKalb.

Attendees can run or walk the main race. 5K and one-mile courses will be available. The courses are stroller-friendly and accessible to all abilities and ages. The race also features kid-friendly activities, survivor-crafted merchandise, and complimentary post-race massages. A Toddler Trot will begin at 10:15 a.m.

The top male and female finishers will receive an Aruna Dopp Kit Bag, gift card and a medal. Medals also will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers. Certificates will be presented to first-place finishers in age-group categories. The 5K race’s last regulation time finisher may earn the Turtle Award and a turtle sundae gift certificate to Ollie’s Frozen Custard.

Participants will receive a finisher luggage tag, Aruna t–shirt, Aruna sticker and a handmade beach bag.

Registration is required. Fees are $45.52 for the main race and $27.50 for children ages 12 and under. A late fee will apply to attendees registering after April 26. To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2026/115942/2026-dekalb-aruna-run. Race-day registration runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

Advance packet pickup will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at the church. Race-day packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. Virtual participants can collect packets during church hours from April 30 through May 20.

Parking will be available at DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road, and Katz Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

For information, visit raceroster.com/events/2026/115942/2026-dekalb-aruna-run