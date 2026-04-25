DeKalb Masonic Lodge to hold community safety day May 3

The DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144 will offer a community safety and health day for community members to learn about fire safety, health and police safety.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Masonic Temple Building, 402 Fairview Drive, DeKalb.

The Masonic Lodge, DeKalb police and fire departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Health Department will discuss safety and health tips. A police car, fire truck, ambulance and K9 Officer also will be displayed. Family Identification Kits are being provided. Hot dogs also will be served. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

For information, call 815-901-3834 or 815-970-5318 or email smbyers1379@gmail.com or ffb66@juno.com.