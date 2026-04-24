DeKalb County History Center to be new host for Sycamore farmers market

Shaw Local 2025 file photo – The DeKalb County History Center recently announced it will serve as the new Sycamore Farmers Market host beginning with the 2026 season. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb County History Center will be the new host of the Sycamore Farmers Market starting this year.

The farmers market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from June 2 through Sept. 1 on the history center’s front lawn, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The outdoor space is part of the history center’s ongoing expansion project.

Market organizers are soliciting interested vendors, with applications due May 15.

“This is our first year hosting the Sycamore Farmers Market, and we’re excited to build a welcoming, high-quality market that supports local producers and brings the community together,” DeKalb County History Center marketing and development director Katie Drum said in a news release. “We’re especially eager to hear from local farmers, food and beverage producers, artists, crafters and food trucks.”

Due to limited space, the Sycamore farmers market is limited to 30 vendors. Priority placement will be given to artists, crafters, growers, and food and beverage vendors. Nonprofit and community partner booths also will receive limited space.

The market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, prepared food, beverages, crafts and art.

The history center’s campus expansion project improvements renovated the on-site corn crib into an outdoor music venue and classroom space.

The venue space can be used for seasonal entertainment, live music and pop-up educational programs. Attendees also will be able to buy beverages through the on-site bar.

Shaw Local file photo – The Sycamore market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, prepared food, beverages, crafts and art. (Mark Busch)

Single-day vendor booths cost $25 and full-season vendor booths cost $200 with a refundable $50 deposit for a 10-by-10-foot space. Approved vendors will receive a site map, market promotional materials and communication. Vendors are required to comply with all applicable local and state health regulations. A liability insurance documentation certificate must be provided.

Applications and materials are due May 15 or two weeks prior to the vendor’s first market date. Applications can be submitted via email to communications@dekalbcountyhistory.org or at the DeKalb County History Center.

For information or to apply, email communications@dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-7307.