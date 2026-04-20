Sycamore Veterans Club to hold Memorial Day program May 25

Shaw Local file photo – The Sycamore Veterans Club will host a Memorial Day program to help honor veterans who’ve died while serving their country. (Mark Busch)

The Sycamore Veterans Club will host a Memorial Day program to help honor veterans who’ve died while serving their country.

The free program will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 25 at the Sycamore Veterans Home Association, 121 S. California St.

The program features a parade which will travel Somonauk Street to Charles Street and end at Elmwood Cemetery.

The parade will be led by the American Legion Riders and includes veterans and scout units. The Sycamore Middle School band, directed by Scott Mertens, will perform patriotic songs.

The Elmwood Cemetery ceremony begins at 11 a.m. with a flag-folding ceremony by local Scouts. The Sycamore Veterans Club also will hold a ceremony for deceased veterans.