Nazareth Academy to host fine arts showcase May 6

Nazareth Academy invites the community to step into a world of student creativity at the Scenes & Sounds Fine Arts Showcase on from 5 to 9 p.m May 6.

This annual showcase offers a multisensory experience, blending live musical performances with expansive galleries of visual and digital art.

The evening is designed for exploration, allowing guests to stroll through the school’s corridors to view student work, meet the artists behind the pieces and enjoy scheduled live performances.

Event highlights include:

· 6:30 p.m. – A short concert by the Nazareth choir.

· 7:50 p.m. – A high-energy performance by the Nazareth band.

· Exhibits: Displays of paintings, sculpture, design, and digital art, with student-artists and faculty available for discussion.

The event is free and open to the public. Whether you are a local art enthusiast or a family looking for an evening of culture, Nazareth Academy welcomes you to drop in for an hour or stay for the entire showcase.