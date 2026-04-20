It’s Earth Week and there are plenty of activities in Glen Ellyn

Celebrate Earth Week in Glen Ellyn with a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages from the Glen Ellyn Park District from April 20-26, 2026. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Celebrate Earth Week in Glen Ellyn with a variety of fun and educational activities for all ages. Registration is required for all events at gepark.org/register.

Library Storytime - 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 21 at Maryknoll Park. Bring your little ones aged 5 years and younger for a storytime celebrating Earth Day. This event is free with registration.

Migration Morning - 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 23 at Manor Park. Join a guided bird walk and experience the excitement of spotting spring warblers. This 18+ event is free with registration.

Arbor Day Tree Planting - 9 to 11 a.m. April 24 at Ackerman Park. Learn to plant, mulch and water a young tree. Tools will be provided. This 18+ event is free with registration.

City Nature Challenge - 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Ellyn Park and 11 a.m. to noon at Churchill Park April 25. Join this global citizen science competition and help Chicago rise in the rankings. Document local plants and wildlife using the iNaturalist app. Children can search for nature-themed clues along the trail to unlock a treasure chest. Participants under age 14 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Forest Bathing Wellness Walk - 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 26 at Churchill Park. Reconnect with the earth with a guided forest bathing walk led by a nature and forest therapy guide. A tea ceremony featuring foraged herbs will conclude the experience. This 18+ event is $20 for park district residents and $34 for nonresidents.