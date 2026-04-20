LT entrepreneurs to present projects May 11 at Incubatoredu Final Pitch Nigh

The community is invited to attend Lyons Township High School’s Incubatoredu Final Pitch Night on May 11 at North Campus Reber Center, where student entrepreneurs will present their original business ventures after a year of hands-on development and one team will walk away with $1,500.

The evening will begin with an entrepreneur showcase at 5:30 p.m., followed by final pitches at 6 p.m., as student teams present their ideas to a panel of investors for the opportunity to secure seed funding.

The Incubatoredu program is a dynamic, experiential entrepreneurship course that empowers students to build real businesses from the ground up.

Throughout the year, participants collaborate in teams to identify problems, develop viable solutions and refine their concepts with guidance from experienced mentors and industry professionals.

Final Pitch Night represents the culmination of months of research, testing and iteration. Attendees will experience a diverse range of ventures from innovative apps to practical consumer products demonstrating creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking.

Vote on your favorite team to be our wild card winner to earn the opportunity to be a part of the final four pitches onstage. And, explore opportunities to support the program as a mentor, coach or judge.

Community support plays a critical role in bringing these student ventures to life. Contributions help provide essential funding and resources, enabling young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into real-world businesses. Supporting Incubatoredu is an investment in the future of innovation and economic growth within the community.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Michael Archbold, business education-global studies teacher at marchbold@d204.lths.net