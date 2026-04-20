Bolt cutters used to force entry and rob storage container in Yorkville

(file photo) The Yorkville Police Department are investigating a burglary incident that took place on April 16, 2026.

The Yorkville Police Department are investigating a burglary incident that occurred on April 16.

The burglary happened in the area of Big Rock Boulevard and Mill Road in Yorkville, according to police.

Police said an individual forced entry into a storage container by using bolt cutters to break the lock. Once inside, suspects removed some items.

The police department’s investigations unit is actively investigating the incident. There are currently no suspects identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 630-553-4340.