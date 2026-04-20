Crystal Lake house fire causes estimated $75,000 in damages

A house fire in Crystal Lake late Sunday caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue District personnel were called to North Oak Street at 11:01 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Mark Menzel said in a news release.

The first crews to arrive saw smoke showing from the roof and fire showing from the side of the building, according to the release. The crews also met with the occupant of the home, who said the house had been evacuated.

Fire crews started extinguishing the fire from the outside and then transitioned to the inside.

“Companies used two hose-lines to extinguish the fire,” according to the release.

Fire crews searched the house to make sure everyone was out and performed ventilation, salvage and overhaul, Menzel said.

Damages to the house were estimated at $75,000 and no injuries were reported.

The scene was turned over to Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department investigators, who determined the fire was accidental, according to the release.

“The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department Bureau of Community Risk Reduction reminds homeowners to have their chimneys serviced annually,” according to the release.

Three engines, three ambulances, a tower ladder and battalion chief went to the scene, according to the release. Fire departments from Algonquin, Cary, McHenry and Huntley assisted at the scene while departments from Woodstock and Carpentersville provided station coverage.