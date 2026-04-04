Landscape waste collection resumes in DeKalb

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Lakeshore Recycling Systems has resumed its regularly scheduled seasonal landscape waste collection pickup days for DeKalb residents.

Resident guidelines are as follows:

Waste must be placed in approved biodegradable landscape waste bags or open garbage cans no larger than 32 gallons.

No boxes or plastic bags.

Brush must be bundled in baler’s twine or string, weigh no more than 50 pounds and be four feet long.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems also will offer yard waste carts for an additional monthly fee. To request a cart, call 815-770-7550.

For information, call 815-748-2040.