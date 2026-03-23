Girls soccer: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County

Sycamore's Kelsie Ryder (left) and Kaneland's Alondra Mendoza try to gain possession Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during their game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

What does the Kaneland-Sycamore rivalry hold in 2026?

Considering the Spartans haven’t scored a regulation goal on the Knights this decade, the series has been remarkably close.

Kaneland won the last meeting last year, 1-0 on a Taylor Mills goal. That snapped a three-game winning streak in the series for the Spartans. All three of those wins were on penalty kicks after scoreless regulations. The first two of those came 12 days apart in 2024, one gave Sycamore a share of the Interstate 8 title, the second gave them a regional crown.

Kaneland swept the series 2021 and 2023 and the teams split in 2022, with Sycamore again winning on PKs after a scoreless regulation.

Sycamore last scored in regulation against Kaneland in 2019, beating the Knights 3-1 on May 7 after winning 5-0 against them the day before.

Exactly how good is the Kaneland offense going to be?

Mills was only a freshman last year and she scored 23 goals and dished out nine assists. And she was second in scoring on the Knights behind Daily Chronicle Player of the Year Erin Doucette, who scored a school record 40 goals. She’s back for her senior season, and if she can put 44 goals this year she’ll set the all-time scoring mark at the school, boys or girls.

Kyra Lilly scored 10 goals and had 18 assists last year, and she’s back for her senior campaign as well. Plus, there’s room for more production with the loss of graduated senior Hannah Boyer’s 14 goals and 14 assists. Freshman forward Elise Guernon or senior midfield/forward Olivia Davis (three goals, five assists last year) could be prime candidates to see double digits in goals and/or assists this year.

What is a new look Sycamore defense capable of?

With Kaneland’s potentially potent offense, it’s going to be important to stop them. Sycamore had a very tough defense last year, but defender Hailey Clawson and goalie Brooke Cutlip graduated. Grace Amptmann, an all-area first-team selection, is back for her senior season anchoring the defense. Sophomore Kelsie Ryder will also have an increased role on the back line.

But past those two it will be a lot of new faces for the Spartan defense. Senior Lana Walker, an all-area volleyball pick this fall at setter, will handle goalkeeping duties. Junior Kylie Runkle and sophomore Brooke Boryla figure to have big roles on the defense.

Can an experienced back line spark a DeKalb turnaround?

Although the Barbs struggled last year, both goalie Elizabeth Meeks and defender Ashley Hernandez were first-team DuPage Valley Conference selections last year as juniors. Hernandez played all 1,600 team minutes and Meeks made 170 saves in 18 games. Both are now four-year varsity starters and will be a key part of a turnaround from a three-win season.

On the outside of the defense, juniors Michelle Gamboa and Ailany Padilla will help them out, giving the Barbs an incredibly experienced defense. They’ll get a good early-season test against Kaneland on Thursday. They lost 2-0 to the Knights last year.

What does Genoa-Kingston do for an encore to its best season?

The Cogs won 21 games last year including 19 straight, claimed a regional title and won the Big Northern Conference for the first time.

Two of their top three goal scorers are gone, leaving only sophomore midfielder Ayva Hernandez and her 18 goals and 10 assists from last year. There are freshmen like Nayeli Gonzalez and Olivia Leonforte up top, and junior Giselle Abonce moves up from the lower levels. All three could have an impact on the scoring.

The defense should still be strong, with goalkeeper Madelynn Swanson back along with defenders Dulce Ibarra and Isabella Ortegel. It may not be a record-setting season for the second year in a row, but G-K is set up for a solid 2026 campaign.