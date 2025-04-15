Grace Amptmann, Sycamore top Kaneland for third straight time on PKs after scoreless regulation

Sycamore's Grace Amptmann and Kaneland's Taylor Mills go after a ball in the air during their game Monday, April 14, 2025, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The 2025 soccer season started out the same as the 2024 one did - at least for Kaneland and Sycamore.

After playing to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation, the Spartans bested the Knights on penalty kicks for a 1-0 victory Monday in an Interstate 8 match. It was the third straight 1-0 victory on penalty kicks for Sycamore against Kaneland.

“It’s now the third time we’ve won PKs,” said Sycamore junior defender Grace Amptmann after the Spartans picked up their eighth shutout of the year. “We definitely practiced them. We wanted to score in regulation, but obviously a win is a win.

Sycamore (7-0-1 overall, 3-0 Interstate 8) won the last two meetings against Kaneland (5-2, 2-1) in the same fashion last year. The first time gave the Spartans a share of the I-8 title with the Knights, and the second gave Sycamore a regional title.

Even though the Spartans haven’t scored in regulation against the Knights since 2019, they’ve won three straight in the series.

Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said he’s been impressed with the defense. He said it starts with Amptmann, Faith Schroeder and Hailey Clawson. Freshman Kelsie Ryder has had an impact as well, as has transfer goalie Brooke Cutlip.

“It’s hard to beat them,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “One will get beat, and there’s always one there covering. I feel like they just know each other and how each other play. They read the game and make those decisions. They see someone get beat, and they’re there.”

Kaneland goalie Natalie Myers and Sycamore goalie Brooke Cutlip each turned away the first PK they faced.

Cutlip turned away the first three attempts by the Knights, each one shot right at her in the middle of the net.

“We had our chances, and it came down to PKs. And now we’re 0-for-our-last-3 against Sycamore because we can’t make a PK in PKs,” Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said. “You probably heard me yell, ‘Pick a corner. You’re shooting it right at the goalie.’ So, yeah, I am at a loss. I just am. I am so frustrated that we practice [PKs] every day.”

Taylor Zemanek and Faith Schroeder connected for the Spartans, then Myers turned away Anya Berry, and Zoe Gannon scored for the Knights, cutting it to 2-1 after four rounds.

Amptmann went left against Myers to start the fifth round and got it just past her outstretched arm along the ground, securing the Sycamore victory.

“I always hit the same spot every time, so I just kind of go through what I always do and just trust myself,” Amptmann said. “I think we all trust ourselves, and that’s why we had the outcome.”

Both teams had to face a very strong cross-field wind Monday that hampered a lot of attacks. The Knights had the best scoring opportunity of the first half when Erin Doucette ripped a shot that bounced off the crossbar and straight down. Sophia Rosati chased after the rebound and collided with Cutlip, ending the attack as the ball was cleared.

Sycamore had a pair of one-on-one attacks in the final five minutes, but neither connected. Charlotte Yates chased down the ball past the Kaneland defense and had a point-blank shot on Myers, but it sailed wide left.

In the 87th minute, Cortni Kruizenga was in the same situation, racing with the ball to a one-on-one with Myers. Her shot went off Myers’ legs, and the shutout was preserved.

The teams are scheduled to play again April 30 in Maple Park.

“I think they’re going in thinking that they’re going to miss,” Parillo said of his team’s penalty kicks struggles against the Spartans. “Why else do you kick three straight to the goalie? I don’t know how we’re going to fix it. I really don’t. I’m frustrated, because like I said, we practice them every day.”