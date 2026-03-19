Daily Chronicle 2026 girls soccer preview: 5 to watch

Kaneland's Erin Doucette (left) and Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga go after the ball during their game last season at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Erin Doucette, sr., MF, Kaneland

The reigning Daily Chronicle Player of the Year exploded last year, scoring a school-record 40 goals after 11 as a sophomore. She’s 44 away from the school record this year and 43 shy of the girls’ program record. She also had 15 assists last year, a big part of freshman Taylor Mills’ success. Mills had 23 goals and is back for her sophomore campaign.

Cortni Kruizenga, sr., MF, Sycamore

Kruizenga is the motor that’s been making the Spartans run the past two years, during which the team has a total of 36 wins and a regional title. The midfielder is all over the field and had 18 goals and six assists last year and is a three-time Daily Chronicle All-Area selection, first team the past two years.

Genoa-Kingston's Ayva Hernandez tries to get by Rockford Christian's Lydia Sherburne during their Class 2A regional final game last season at Rockford Christian High School. (Mark Busch)

Ayva Hernandez, so., MF, Genoa-Kingston

The Cogs had a historic season last year, winning 19 straight, claiming the Big Northern Conference title for the first time and winning a regional. They lose a lot of firepower off that team, but do have some freshmen forwards joining the squad. That leaves Hernandez as the experienced leader of the offense after scoring 18 goals and dishing out 10 assists on the 21-win team last year, earning first-team all-BNC honors and second-team all-area.

Sycamore's Grace Amptmann and Kaneland's Taylor Mills go after a ball in the air during their game last season at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Grace Amptmann, sr., D, Sycamore

A two-time all-area first-team selection, Amptmann was a big part of a Spartan defense that had 16 shutouts last year and tied with Kaneland for an Interstate 8 title. Given the firepower the Knights return, and the Spartans are losing an all-area goalie to graduation, Amptmann and the defense are going to need another outstanding season to compete with the Knights for an I-8 title again.

DeKalb’s Ashley Hernandez (11) kicks the ball down the field during the game last season while taking on Sycamore held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Ashley Hernandez, sr., D, DeKalb

The Barbs are hoping for a turnaround anchored by an experienced defense, and Hernandez is the biggest part of that. Like goalie Beth Meeks, she’s a four-year starter and on a mission, coach Kaylyn Brooks said, with the entire back line to produce more wins for the team.