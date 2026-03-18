Resource Bank awards $10K to Kick-Off for Kash winner

Hampshire High School teacher Bob Beringer recently was awarded with $10,000 donated by Resource Bank as part of the bank’s Kick-Off for Kash contest.

The donation was presented during a Hampshire High School boys basketball game Feb. 17.

Beringer won the contest at a Hampshire High School football game Oct. 24 when Hampshire returned the second-half opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Resource Bank has sponsored the Kick-Off for Kash program since 2007. The program supports local high school programs. The schools offer tickets for sale at their home games. The winning ticket is drawn that night.

The raffle ticket winner is announced before kickoff. If the winner is present and the home team returns their half-opening kick for a touchdown, the winner earns the grand prize. The program is offered at DeKalb, Hampshire, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Sycamore and Hiawatha high schools.

For information, call 815-756-6321 or visit ResourceBank.com.