Sims: Understanding the March 17 primary election

On Tuesday, March 17, voters across DeKalb County will participate in the General Primary Election.

Primary elections sometimes raise questions for voters, so I wanted to take a moment to walk through a few of the most common questions and share some helpful information for voters in DeKalb County.

Primary elections are an important step in the election process. They determine which candidates will appear on the ballot in the November General Election. While the primary does not decide the final winners of most offices, it helps shape the choices voters will have later in the year.

One of the most common questions we receive is about party ballots.

In Illinois, voters must choose one party ballot when voting in a primary election. However, selecting a party ballot does not mean you are registering with that party. Illinois does not have party registration, and voters are free to choose a different party ballot in a future primary election if they wish.

Another question we often hear is whether voters must vote in every race listed on the ballot. The answer is no. You are free to vote only in the races that matter most to you.

On Election Day, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you are not currently registered to vote, you can still participate. Illinois allows voters to register and vote at the same time on Election Day through what is called grace-period registration. If you plan to do this, please bring two forms of identification, with at least one showing your current address.

Our office offers several online tools to help voters prepare. Through the voter information portal on the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website (www.dekalbcountyclerkil.gov), you can:

• View your sample ballot

• Use the polling place finder

• Check your voter registration status

For additional convenience, we will also have an Election Day Vote Center located in Conference Room East at 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore. Any registered voter in DeKalb County may vote at this location on Election Day, regardless of their home precinct.

Our goal is to make voting clear, accessible, and straightforward for every voter in DeKalb County. If you have questions about voting, our office is always happy to help.

Whether you vote early, by mail, or on Election Day, we encourage all eligible voters to make a plan and participate in the March 17 Primary Election!

• Tasha Sims is DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.