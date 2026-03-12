Slavenas: What to know ahead of March 17 primary, according to League of Women Voters

There is an election this month. Who knew?

Early voting for the Illinois Primary Election began Feb. 5.

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County was completing our Vote411 site, so I began asking people if they were ready to vote in the upcoming election. Quite literally, several people responded, “There’s an election?” Then they made the connection to all the ads out there.

People who keep up with politics probably began making voting decisions in January or earlier. Whether you are seasoned politically or less involved, possibly the most important reason to vote in the primary is that you help choose the candidates who will be on the November General Election ballot.

Christi Slavenas is president of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County. (Photo provided by League of Women Voters of DeKalb County)

The League published vote411.org/il-lwvdkc in coordination with local, state and national leagues. It will be updated for the November General Election. We hope you will make a habit of using it.

If you have ever wondered where to find any voting information listed below, simply type your address into vote411.org/il-lwvdkc.

There, you can:

Check if my voter registration is up to date. It’s likely not if you have changed your address or your legal name since the last election.

Register to vote at your polling place during early voting.

Check the location and address and hours of your polling place

Note the candidates who will be on your ballot.

Check links to more information about the candidates.

Read a description of each office where there is a race.

Note upcoming LWV-sponsored events with opportunities to learn more about the candidates.

Members of the League answered many questions over the summer and fall, but now is an especially important moment for voters to pay attention.

The Zeta Upsilon Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. took advantage of that timing. They sponsored an event at Northern Illinois University and invited LWVDKC to participate.

Members of the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County visited Northern Illinois University on Feb. 23, 2026, to share information on the upcoming primary election and help answer student questions. (Photo provided by League of Women Voters of DeKalb County)

On Feb. 23, we helped students understand voter registration and primary election information. Online voter registration ended March 1, so students at NIU still had time to study the ballot and register.

Isa Montejano, Social Justice Chair for the local chapter of LTA, believed in this project.

“Creating opportunities for students to engage with civic issues is really important to me,” Montejano said. “I wanted to host this tabling event because voting is one of the most powerful ways we use our voice, yet many students still feel like their vote doesn’t matter. I wanted to help change that perspective by giving students the tools and information they need to feel confident about voter registration and learn more about the primary election process, an election that often gets overlooked.”

LWV Communications Chair Molly Trickey created an enthralling metaphor for what a primary election is. She set up a playoff page where candidates within the same party oppose each other before the “Super Bowl.” The “Super Bowl” will be in November. That seemed to resonate with everyone!

The League prepared an interactive quiz with questions about primary elections. LTA shared postcards with QR codes leading students to Vote411.

Montejano summarized the cooperation, “Partnering with LWVDKC allowed us to bring resources directly to campus in a way that was interactive, educational, and empowering for students.”

My favorite items were the sticker giveaways: ¡Vota con Ganas! Vote with Passion! Students also “voted” for the two top issues for them personally, using poker chips and coffee cans labeled with issues. Informed voting comes from weighing issues.

March 12 is the last day for a registered voter to request a mail-in ballot. Mail-in ballots allow you to complete your ballot at home while using Vote411.org/il-lwvdkc. Yet, I do understand how many people regard their polling place as a site to carry on a tradition. And with our busy lifestyles, we are lucky to have the early polling places so well established in DeKalb County.

Yes, there is an election on Tuesday, March 17! The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you still need to register that day, you must register and vote at the DeKalb County Legislative Center, 220 Sycamore St.

Whatever you decide, I encourage you to use your voice and participate with others in this important American right. At times, it was a very hard-fought right. Every Vote Matters!

Christi Slavenas, President LWVDKC

president.lwvdc@gmail.com

lwvdkc.org