NIU starts, ends 1st Mountain West season at home, may play all Saturday games for 1st time in 30 years

The Mountain West Conference announced the dates for its league games on Monday, with NIU starting and ending its inaugural league schedule at home and potentially its first slate of all Saturday games in 30 years.

The Huskies’ first Mountain West game will be in DeKalb on Oct. 10 against Air Force, then the next week they head to Wyoming for the first time since a 40-34 triple-overtime loss in 2016.

The season concludes Nov. 28 at home against UTEP.

The date of the Mountain West championship game and game times will be announced at a later date.

After the trip to Wyoming, the Huskies host Hawaii, then take a Halloween trip to Las Vegas to face UNLV, followed by a road game at San Jose State. On Nov. 14 they host Nevada, then head to another new member of the Mountain West, North Dakota State.

The last time NIU played every game on a Saturday was in 1996, as an independent. They went 1-11 that season, the lone win a 31-30 road win at Arkansas State.

The Mountain West announces Thursday and Friday games later in the spring, so the Huskies’ schedule may change and may not end up as all Saturday games.

The Huskies are coming off a 3-9 season and have a new coach after Thomas Hammock left last month to become running backs coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive coordinator Rob Harley will be the interim head coach through the regular season.

The NIU season begins Sept. 5 at Iowa, with the home opener Sept. 12 against Illinois State. The Huskies follow with trips to Arizona and Georgia State, with a bye on Oct. 3.