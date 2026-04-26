Stillman Valley High School students awarded welding equipment from Rockford Airgas

On Thursday, April 23, Stillman Valley High School students Kaleb Chambers and Faith Ashley received specialized equipment and materials from Rockford Airgas. (Photo provided by Stillman Valley High School)

Stillman Valley High School students Kaleb Chambers and Faith Ashley received specialized equipment and materials from Rockford Airgas on April 23.

The two students will be set up with a head start as they begin their careers in the trades.

Chambers was honored for qualifying for the state welding competition, an accomplishment that highlighted his skill and dedication to the trade.

Ashley also received equipment as she prepares to enter the welding industry.

The recognition underscored the importance of community and industry partnerships in supporting student success and workforce readiness, according to an SVHS news release.

“Kaleb and Faith have both demonstrated outstanding dedication and a strong work ethic in our mechanics and welding classes,” said Jay Williams, SVHS ag teacher, who helped coordinate the partnership. “Opportunities like this help set them up for success as they take the next steps in their careers.”