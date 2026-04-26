LP High School honors Special Olympics athletes

LPHS Board President Greg Sarver presents Special Olympics athletes who qualified in Winter Games events with a certificate on Wednesday, April 22. (Mathias Woerner)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 Board of Education recognized Special Olympics athletes from the Winter Games at a recent meeting.

The athletes were recognized for qualifying in the snowshoe competition and the state basketball tournament with a certificate from school board president Greg Sarver at the board’s meeting on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to the athletes. We’re so proud of you, and keep up the good work,” Sarver said. “I can’t even imagine doing anything with the snowshoes, with how difficult it looks. Then again, I’m not that coordinated.”

The athletes recognized were:

Carlos Acre - Snowshoe and state basketball qualifier

Jeremiah Godina - Snowshoe qualifier

Justyn Griglione - Snowshoe qualifier

Miles Pangrcic - Snowshoe qualifier and second place in state for individual basketball skills

Miller Pangrcic - Snowshoe qualifier

Cameron Shutt - Snowshoe qualifier