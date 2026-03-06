FOIA documents outline Thomas Hammock’s exit, Rob Harley’s interim deal

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock talks with safety Muhammed Jammeh during a timeout against San Diego State in September 2025 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

In an undated resignation letter, former NIU coach Thomas Hammock said he was proud to elevate the football program.

“We shared unforgettable accomplishments: A MAC Championship, multiple bowl appearances, back-to-back bowl victories, and a historic win over No. 5 Notre Dame,” Hammock wrote in the letter to NIU president Lisa Freeman and athletic director Sean Frazier. “Those achievements are a testament to the resilience and commitment of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the unwavering support of the Huskie community.”

[ Read all the documents provided by the university to Shaw Local ]

Hammock’s resignation letter was one of five documents obtained by Shaw Local through a Freedom of Information Act request. Hammock announced his resignation on Feb. 18, and Rob Harley, the defensive coordinator, was elevated to interim coach. Hammock resigned to become the running backs coach with the Seattle Seahawks, returning to the NFL. He was running backs coach with Baltimore before coming to NIU in 2019.

In the letter, Hammock said the decision was not made lightly, but after much consideration and prayer, stepping away was best for him and his family. He called the job with the Super Bowl champs a unique opportunity to advance his career and, while difficult, it aligns with his long-term professional goals.

The resignation letter didn’t provide insight into a timeline on Hammock’s decision to take the running backs coaching job with Seattle. Both Frazier and Harley said it came about after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

Harley’s interim coach contract backs that up, dated Feb. 17 and signed by Harley the next day.

According to Hammock’s latest contract with the school, there was a $1.5 million buyout owed to NIU by the Seahawks since his contract had more than four years remaining on it.

His last extension, signed Nov. 8, 2021, ran through June 30, 2027. But it also had three automatic one-year extensions kick in, one for winning the Mid-American Conference in 2021, and one each for bowl wins in 2024 and 2025.

A request for confirmation of this amount to school officials went unreturned. Through the FOIA request, the school also provided Shaw Local with Harley’s old defensive coordinator contract, his new one as interim coach, and the contract for the recently announced game against Georgia State.

Harley’s contract began as defensive coordinator on Jan. 16, 2025, and ran through June 30, 2027. His contract as interim coach will run through the same date.

Harley will earn $400,000 as the interim coach this year. Hammock was set to earn $623,086.80. According to USA Today, Hammock was 117th out of 122 publicly available FBS coaches in salary last year. Harley would have been 121st, ahead of only Kent State’s Mark Carney ($300,000), who was an interim coach but had his tag removed in October.

Harley earned $200,000.16 last year as the defensive coordinator and was set to earn $225,000 starting in July. He would have earned a $15,000 bonus had the Huskies won the MAC. Hammock’s bonus for a MAC title, other than a one-year extension, was $25,000.

Harley’s interim contract does not list any bonuses for winning the Mountain West this year, nor does it list any academic-based bonuses.

Harley’s first game as coach is Sept. 5 at Iowa, then is at home the next week at Illinois State before a trip to Arizona on Sept. 19.

The school added a game at Georgia State on Sept. 26 very late, finalizing the contract in early January.

Hammock and Frazier signed the contract Jan. 2 and Georgia State officials signed it Jan. 5. NIU will receive $400,000 for the game.