BBCHS project bids under review

Bids from companies seeking to complete the $70 million facilities project at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School are under review and slated to come up for board vote next month.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said Monday that district leadership and the construction team were reviewing bids this week and next.

Bids under review are for the entire project, including the field house addition and a new main circulation corridor, and other renovations in the main building.

They are slated for discussion during the board’s operations committee meeting at noon on April 30.

The full BBCHS Board is set to vote on approval of the bids, including base bids and alternates, on May 11.

The project will consist of 13 bid packages.

The first opening of bids took place on March 27. At that time, only eight of the 13 packages received multiple bids.

A re-bid process was done to increase participation, particularly in areas of structural steel, doors and openings, roofing, plumbing and mechanical piping, and HVAC.

Bids for the remaining five packages were received April 10.

Ramie Kolitwenzew, chief school business official, said she and Vosberg planned to meet this week with PSI Construction and BLDD Architects for a status overview.

“We will review the bids, probably see some recommendations, and just have a better understanding of where we’re at project wise,” she said.

Although bid approval was pushed back a month from April to May, the delay won’t affect the overall project schedule, she said.

“This doesn’t change our timeline right now,” she said.

In February, the board approved the project’s first set of bid packages for utilities relocation, totaling $703,977.

This work, which includes relocating utility lines and electrical panels before construction work can begin on the addition, began during spring break and will be ongoing during the construction.