$1.7M in federal dollars could help Shabbona public library upgrades

Shaw Local 2024 file photo of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood speaking at Flewellin Memorial Library in Shabbona. Underwood, D-Naperville, has requested $1.7 million in federal dollars for the public library in Shabbona to help modernize the outdated building and support its community programs. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has requested $1.7 million in federal dollars for the public library in Shabbona to help modernize the outdated building and support its community programs.

The proposal, part of Underwood’s Community Project Funding requests in the 14th District, is one of several that could impact the DeKalb County area. She’s also asked for $1.2 million on behalf of the city of DeKalb to help explore how to extend a Metra commuter rail line from Elburn to DeKalb. Another project requested about $474,000 for the Somonauk Fire Protection District.

If approved, Shabbona Township plans to use the funds for Flewellin Memorial Library, 108 W. Comanche Ave., according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

The renovation project would include upgrades to the aging building, “making it a safe, accessible, energy-efficient community hub that supports education, literacy, and community engagement for residents,” according to the release.

The 14th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, Will and La Salle counties. Underwood has requested about $30 million worth of federal funding for community projects throughout the district.

Past local projects in DeKalb County communities have benefited from federal money secured with help from Underwood’s office.

In 2024, the Hinckley Public Library received $1 million to move the library to a new location at 142 W. Lincoln Ave.

Also in 2024, DeKalb-based Safe Passage, a shelter and nonprofit that supports those suffering from domestic violence and abuse, was awarded $2.5 million in Community Project Funding dollars. The money aided shelter plans to relocate to 217 Franklin St. Safe Passage broke ground on that new location in December.