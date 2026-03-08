DeKalb County Mental Health Board offers 2 new grants to local programs that address addiction, recovery

The DeKalb County Mental Health Board has announced two new programs meant to distribute grant money to area organizations that address addiction and recovery, and crisis care.

The Board announced $325,000 is available for the new Opioid Remediation Settlement Fund Grant Program.

Funded through dollars from county opioid litigation settlements, the program supports local providers delivering treatment, prevention and recovery services to area residents impacted by opioid use disorders and related conditions. Eligible applications must focus on opioid remediation strategies outlined in the Illinois Allocation Agreement. Grants up to $50,000 will be prioritized.

Up to $60,000 is available through the Board’s Collaboration of Equity and Belonging in Behavioral Health (CEBiB) funding. The program provides lower-barrier, capacity-building grants for grassroots organizations. Three grants up to $20,000 each will be awarded for a 12-month period, prioritizing small, community-based organizations with trusted relationships and innovative approaches to addressing gaps in mental health, wellness and addiction services.

On March 12, the Mental Health Board will host a grant seekers workshop at 9 a.m. at the Community Outreach Building in the Five Seasons Room, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. The workshop also offers a virtual attendance option, and will teach participants how to apply for the grants, offer application tips and more information.

At 3 p.m. March 12 in Conference Room West of the Outreach Building, the Board will host a funding workshop specifically for the CEBiB program.

For more information, visit www.dcmhb.org.