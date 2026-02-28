Council allocates residual COVID-era grant money to DeKalb social service agencies

Shaw Local file photo – The city of DeKalb this week distributed residual pandemic-era public dollars to support local social service agencies that address housing, utility and food needs for area residents. Among the receiving organizations was the Voluntary Action Center, which oversees the county's Meals on Wheels program. (Mark Busch)

The city of DeKalb this week distributed residual pandemic-era public dollars to support local social service agencies that address housing, utility and food needs for area residents.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve reallocating $47,500 in COVID-19 federal funding to eight agencies, documents show. Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson and 3rd Ward Alderman Tracy Smith were absent.

Money was distributed as follows:

Barb City Manor: $5,000

Barb Food Mart: $3,500

DeKalb Area Alano Club: $1,500

Elder Care Services: $7,000

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County’s Community Action Program: $3,000

Hope Haven: $10,000

Rooted for Good: $7,500

Voluntary Action Center: $10,000

The remaining amount of the residual pandemic-era funds, $16,240, went to support the city’s Owner-Occupied Home Repair Program for income-qualifying residents in need of critical home repairs, documents show.

Many of the agencies selected for grants were chosen because they’ve faced reductions in state and federal funding, city staff said.

The city’s money is meant to provide immediate relief to residents.

The funding is distributed from the city’s Community Development Block Grant, which comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A proposed $2,500 to FLAP was removed before the vote, City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

The federal dollars distribution came on top of a record amount of local money earmarked for area social service nonprofits, which the Council approved earlier this year. The more than $300,000 came from the city’s general fund, part of an ongoing effort by elected officials to prioritize programs that support residents in need.