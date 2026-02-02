City of DeKalb distributes record funds to area nonprofits to support social services

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The city of DeKalb this week distributed more than $300,000 to area nonprofits that run social service programs which directly benefit local residents.

According to the city, it’s the largest amount of Human Services Funding its distributed to date.

The DeKalb City Council approved plans to fund 28 area programs, including initiatives that prioritize nutrition, public health and housing for residents.

In 2025, the city budgeted $225,000 for the funding. This year, the council’s budget rose to $300,000 for the organizations.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said the increase in funds is needed now more than ever.

“The need out there is great,” Barnes said at the Jan. 26 Council meeting. “So it made my heart feel better to know that we’re kicking in a little bit more to help those that just need a little bit of extra assistance.”

Applications for the local financial aid program are evaluated by a five-member review team using a scoring rubric based on impact, feasibility and alignment with objectives, according to the city.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Barb Larson thanked city staff for their commitment to what she said was a lengthy selection process.

“I hope everyone realizes the amount of man hours,” Larson said. “These are not quick decisions.”

These programs received city funding:

• Adventure Works of DeKalb County, Inc.: $7,500

• Barb City Manor, Inc.: $10,000

• Barb Food Mart: $20,000

• Barb Food Mart — Barb City Shop: $7,500

• Barb Food Mart — Mustang Mart: $6,000

• B.L.A.C. Inc. (a new program): $7,500

• Children’s Learning Center (a new program): $5,000

• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA DeKalb County): $5,000

• Community Coordinated Child Care (4C): $10,000

• DeKalb Area Alano Club (a new program): $3,000

• Elder Care Services: $16,000

• Family Service Agency of DeKalb County: $40,000 (This is for three separate programs)

• Habitat for Humanity: $10,000

• Hope Haven: $25,000

• Kishwaukee YMCA’s Camp Power: $15,000

• Kishwaukee YMCA’s Before/After School Program: $8,000

• Nguzo Saba Men’s Club: $6,000

• Opportunity DeKalb: $5,000

• Opportunity House: $7,500

• Project H.O.P.E.: $10,000

• RAMP: $6,000

• Rooted for Good: $15,000

• Safe Passage: $15,000

• The Salvation Army: $7,500

• St. Vincent de Paul: $7,500

• The Voluntary Action Center: $25,000