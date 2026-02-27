Angelina Gochis, Ema Durst, Alex Gregorio-Perez alive for titles: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Championships: At Bloomington, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis, Sycamore’s Ema Durst and DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez reached the semifinals to keep their state title hopes alive Friday.

Sycamore’s Jasmine Enriquez and DeKalb’s Larsiza Gomez-Guevara remained alive in the wrestlebacks. Sycamore’s Frankie McMurtry, Kaneland’s Sadie Kinsella and DeKalb’s Kara Zimmerman and Arianna Bloyd were eliminated.

Gregorio-Perez won her opener by tech fall at 100, then picked up a 16-7 win to reach the semifinals, to be held Saturday morning. She’ll face Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter for a trip to the championship match.

Durst opened with a pin, then rolled to a 17-4 pin at 140. She’ll face Tayanna Jackson in the semis.

In a quest for her third state title, Gochis opened with a pair of tech falls at 120. She’ll face Karolina Konopka of Glenbard West in the semifinals.

Gochis, Durst and Gregorio-Perez are guaranteed medals. Durst is seeking her second medal after taking fourth last year, while Gregorio-Perez took sixth the last two years.

Enriquez (235) and Gomez-Guevara (105) need one more win to secure their first medals. Enriquez will have to beat Shepard’s Karrine Jenkins in the third consolation round to secure a medal. Gomez-Guevara Lakeview’s Jobi Colbert in the blood round.

McMurtry went 0-2, but each of the other wrestlers won at least one match. Kinesella (190) won her first consolation match with a pin. Zimmerman (135) and Bloyd (235) also won their first consolation matches, Bloyd with a pin and Zimmerman with a tech fall.