NIU to face North Dakota State in updated Mountain West schedule

The Mountain West updated its schedule Tuesday, with NIU now scheduled to face the conference’s newest addition, North Dakota State, in Fargo.

The teams played in 1968 and 1969, with the Bison winning both. NDSU won the 1968 meeting in DeKalb, 31-13 and the 1969 meeting in Fargo, 28-0.

Dates haven’t been released. The league, now at 10 teams, is still playing an eight-game conference schedule. New Mexico is no longer on the Huskies’ schedule.

The Huskies will also host Air Force, originally slated as a road game. A road trip to Wyoming will now be a home game.

NIU will still have home games against Hawaii, Nevada and UTEP. It will head on the road to face San Jose and UNLV.

The season begins for the Huskies on Sept. 5 at Iowa, with the home opener the next week against FCS runner-up Illinois State. They’ll have road games at Arizona and Georgia State the following two weeks.

NIU is coming off a 3-9 season and a 2-6 record in its final season in the Mid-American Conference. Earlier this month, seven-year head coach Thomas Hammock suddenly announced his resignation to take the running backs coach position with the Seattle Seahawks.

NIU defensive coordinator Rob Harley was named the interim coach and is expected to keep the job through the 2026 season.

Spring practice under Harley is scheduled to begin at the end of March.