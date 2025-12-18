NIU’s first Mountain West home, away games announced

Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Tyrice Richie tries to get by Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma during their 2021 game Saturday in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Mountain West Conference announced its home and away opponents for the 2026 season, the first for NIU in the conference.

The Huskies will host Hawaii, Nevada, Texas-El Paso and Wyoming. They will travel to Air Force, New Mexico, San Jose State and UNLV.

The Huskies have played UNLV five times, Nevada and UTEP twice, and San Jose State once.

The Huskies played Nevada and San Jose State when they were members of the Big West Conference from 1993-1995.

“This is an exciting announcement as we can now begin planning travel and logistics for our 2026 conference schedule,” NIU athletic director Sean Frazier said in a statement. “Our road games include many attractive destinations that I know Huskie Nation will look forward to visiting. As we make this move into a new era for Huskie football in the Mountain West, we also understand the need for additional resources in order to compete in the new landscape of college athletics. There has been no greater time for our supporters to directly impact the success of our student-athletes than right now, and I am confident that Huskie Nation will continue to help us do that.”

NIU also has previously announced road games at Iowa and Arizona on the schedule, as well as a home game against Illinois State.

The complete NIU schedule will be announced at a later date.