Kaneland wins opener against Prairie Ridge: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Boys basketball

Kaneland 76, Prairie Ridge 60: At the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional, the Knights got 22 points from Marshawn Cocroft in the semifinal win. Connor Kimme added 15.

Men’s basketball

Toledo 79, NIU 69: At Toledo, the Rockets (15-13 overall, 9-6 Mid-American Conference) led by as much as 16 while the Huskies (9-18, 4-11) led once, at 29-28.

Gianni Cobb and Hassan Washington scored 17 points each, with Washington grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and Cobb dishing out a team-best five assists. Makhai Valentine and Taj Walters each scored 11 points.

Boys basketball

Orion 80, Hiawatha 30 (Monday): At Orion, the Hawks dropped a quarterfinal of the Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional despite 12 points from Aidan Cooper.

