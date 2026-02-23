Comedian Jack Benny tribute is Feb. 28 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Adults can learn about comedian and entertainer Jack Benny during at “Hometowns to Hollywood” tribute program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free event will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 28 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Benny’s career, legacy and early life in Waukegan. The program will be led by film historian Annette Bochenek. The event is part of the library’s America 250 initiative. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.