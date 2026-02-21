Three Sycamore wrestlers still alive at state: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 2A State Championship: Sycamore’s Liam Schroeder and Tyler Lockhart lost their semifinal matches Friday night, dropping them into the consolation bracket and ending their shots at state titles.

Schroeder lost his first match to an Illinois wrestler, losing 11-2 to Grayslake Central’s Vince DeMarco at 113 pounds. Lockhart also lost 11-2 to IC Catholic’s Sammy Murante at 126. Both can finish as high as third.

Cooper Bode stayed alive for the Spartans, winning his consolation match by pin at 165. Jayden Dohogne’s season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Belvidere’s Landon VanAcker at 144.

Class 3A State Championship: At Champaign, the season came to an for DeKalb as both Ayden Shuey and Cam Matthews lost for the second time in the tournament.

Matthews won his first consolation match, but fell in the second consolation round at 150 pounds. Shuey (132) was pinned in the first consolation round to end his season.

Girls bowling

IHSA State Championship: At Rockford, Sycamore finished Friday in 22nd place with a team score in 4,888.

Breann Perkins rolled a 1,049 and Kaitlynn Doerner rolled a 1,036 to lead the Spartans.

Boys basketball

Sycamore 68, Morris 48: At Morris, the Spartans finished the regular season with an Interstate 8 victory.

Newman 78, Indian Creek 45: At Sterling, the Timberwolves led after one but the Comets scored 36 points in the second quarter to roll to the win.

Jason Brewer and Parker Murry each scored 10 points for Indian Creek.