Martin Ledbetter’s 19 leads Hinckley-Big Rock to undefeated LTC record: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 74, Earlville 29: At Earlville, the Royals (21-8, 9-0 Little 10) claimed the regular-season Little 10 title with the victory, finishing undefeated in the conference for the first time since 2012.

Marshall Ledbetter scored 19 points and Gavin Pickert added 14.

Sycamore 74, Genoa-Kingston 39: At Genoa, Josiah Mitchell scored 25 points and grabbed 25 points in the win.

Isaiah Feuerbach added 11 points and six rebounds while Logan Hodges chipped in nine points and five steals.

DeKalb 42, Metea Valley 37: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up the victory in the regular-season finale.

Women’s basketball

Kent State 70, NIU 67: At Kent, Ohio, Sa’Mahn Johnson missed a tying free throw with 0:10 left and a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Huskies (5-21 overall, 2-12 Mid-American Conference) fell to the Golden Flashes (12-13, 6-7).

Johnson finished with 17 points. It was her only missed free throw of the game as she was 7-for-8 from the line. Neveah Wingate also scored 17 for NIU and Nadechka Laccen added 17. Laccen and Wingate each had a team-best five rebounds.