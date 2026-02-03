Kishwaukee College seeks nominations for employee recognition

Kishwaukee College currently is accepting nominations for its 2026 Impact Awards, formerly named the Awards of Excellence.

The deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

The Impact Award recognizes Kishwaukee College employees for their service, dedication and performance to the college’s mission and values. The award also highlights the college’s faculty and staff’s efforts. Entries can be submitted by students, employees and community members. Kishwaukee College renamed the Impact Award to reflect a student impact focus and align with the college’s goals.

“The Impact Awards are a great opportunity for our community members to acknowledge the Kish employees who go above and beyond to support student success,” Kishwaukee College organizational development director Tricia Myers said in a news release.

Nominees must be full-time employees, part-time employees, and adjunct faculty members. Senior Leadership Team members cannot be nominated. The award categories include adjunct faculty, full-time faculty and librarians, support staff, professional staff and advisors, and part-time staff.

For information or to submit a nomination, visit kish.edu/impact-awards.