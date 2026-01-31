DeKalb Township’s youth committee accepting grant cycle applications

The DeKalb Township Committee on Youth is accepting grant applications for its current funding cycle.

The funding cycle deadline is March 1.

The grant applications are available for established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies that offer or plan to offer a program or project aligning with the committee’s purpose. The funding will be limited to $5,000 per applicant.

The DeKalb Township’s Committee on Youth was created to prevent and combat juvenile delinquency by funding programs that provide for the well-being of underserved and underprivileged DeKalb Township youth and their families.

For information, visit dekalbtownship.org/committee-on-youth or call 815-758-8282.