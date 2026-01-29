NIU women fall to Miami: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Women’s basketball

Miami (OH) 71, NIU 43: At NIU, the Huskies (4-16 overall, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) scored a season low in the loss to the RedHawks (17-4, 9-0).

Nadechka Laccen scored 11 points to lead NIU.

“Miami is a really good basketball team and they’re 9-0 for a reason,” head coach Jacey Brooks said. “They’re very talented top to bottom. We handled their aggressiveness and physicality for a majority of the first half. It was a five-point game and Miami extended the lead to 14 by halftime. It’s hard to get out of a hole against a really good team.”