More details emerge about proposed new business park, travel center off I-88 in DeKalb

Concept art for a proposed travel center, gas station and convenience store, part of a new development petitioners are seeking city approval for on 114 acres along Peace Road. The area would be rezoned for industrial use, according to an outline of the project headed to the city of DeKalb for review Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

A proposal for an industrial and commercial business park with a travel center, gas station and convenience store on 114 acres along Peace Road is headed to the city of DeKalb for review on Tuesday.

The petitioners are Star Diedrich and RJ Diestrich Childrens’ LCC, and JJK343 LLC – otherwise known as ChicagoWest Business Center. They’ve asked for City Council approval to annex, rezone and approve a preliminary development plan for the building at the southeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive, documents show.

Developers named the project the DeKalb Commerce Center.

The space could include a multitude of industries, the proposal shows.

“The concept plan shows smaller industrial buildings, restaurants with drive-throughs, sit-down restaurants and a hotel for the remainder of the development,” city Planning Director Dan Olson wrote in a summary of the proposal.

ChicagoWest is the same petitioner behind Endeavour Energy’s 560-acre data center approved by the city in December.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to review the proposal during a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The petitioner is already under contract to purchase the land, which is in unincorporated DeKalb County, according to the city. The land would first need to be annexed into DeKalb and then rezoned.

The project is meant to ready land to entice future business and industry to the area, according to the city.

The travel center would go on almost 11 acres of the land. The gas station site has space for eight pump islands and nine diesel fueling islands for trucks. The parking lot could accommodate 58 truck trailers surrounded by a chain link fence, plans show.

The developers have proposed a 65-foot-high and 317-square-foot pole sign for the Pilot Travel Center to go next to Interstate 88 on the southeast corner of the land, documents show. City code limits such signs to 60 feet in height and 150 square feet in area. But city staff support the developers, asking them to accommodate a larger sign “to allow the signs to be properly seen from both directions along I-88,” according to the project outline.

City staff are recommending approval of the proposal. The City Council also needs to vote in favor before plans proceed.

The area already is home to major industrial facilities, including warehouses and distribution centers northwest of Peace Road and south of I-88 near the proposed development.

“The proposed rezoning request and proposed uses will allow a development that will strengthen the community’s economy, employment, and tax base,” Olson wrote in the city’s synopsis. “A truck travel center and associated uses will serve the large truck traffic in the area.”