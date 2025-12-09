Unanimous yes to 560-acre DeKalb data center

Dozens crowd into the audience for a packed DeKalb City Council meeting on Dec. 8, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library. After a nearly 2.5-hour public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved the data center in a series of votes. (Megann Horstead)

After a crowded public hearing that lasted 2.5 hours where dozens of residents spoke, the DeKalb City Council unanimously approved a massive 560-acre data center by Edged, a subsidiary of Endeavour Energy.

The series of votes – minus an absent Ward 3 Alderman Tracy Smith – came less than a month after the project was made public.

About 30 residents spoke on the project before the vote. Some expressed support for the data center’s plans, pointing to significant tax revenue, job creation, and a chance for DeKalb to be part of an ever-evolving technology industry.

Others, including residents who live near the south side site, asked the Council to delay what some criticized as a rushed vote. Some concerns voiced included environmental impact, wildlife impact, noise pollution and questions about the technology Endeavour plans to use for the center.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said he believed the city has done its research and due diligence on the build.

“We already have Meta. We have a data center,” Barnes said. “I heard some of these concerns early on with that project. And now look at what Meta has brought to the community – the impact and the good stewardship that they brought to our community. I think they’re a perfect example to show that this isn’t new to us. We’ve already done exactly this.”

Jerry Krusinski of ChicagoWest Business Center, which owns most of the land for the site, said developers had conducted studies on traffic impact, noise and emissions. Documents released by the city show plans to include landscaping and other mitigating factors in the build meant to lessen noise and impact on nearby residential areas.

“Clearly we’ve been studying this site and this project for a long time,” Krusinski said. “It does reinforce that we’ve not taken this lightly.”

Michelle McGill has lived in South Pointe Greens for more than 12 years. She said she and her family and neighbors worry that even with steps intended to mitigate sound from the data center’s 24/7 server operators, she still will hear it. She asked the Council to delay the vote.

“It was pointed out last week that property values will not be negatively affected by this, but I’m just kind of unable to wrap my head around that one,” McGill said. “In the meantime, residents will have endured the sights and sounds of construction for years.”

Fifth Ward Alderman Andre Powell said he believes project leaders have done their best to help appease community concerns.

“I think you guys did your best to accommodate what runs people off with data centers, which is water and electric,” Powell said. “For that reason, I support it.”

This is a developing story which will be updated.

Shaw Local’s Kelsey Rettke contributed.