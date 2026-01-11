Howieson to be named DeKalb city’s new fire chief

Shaw Local file photo –The city of DeKalb is expected to formally appoint Luke Howieson (shown) its next fire chief during a swearing-in ceremony on Monday. (Megann Horstead)

The city of DeKalb is expected to formally appoint Luke Howieson its next fire chief.

On Monday, the DeKalb City Council will swear in Howieson to assume the position.

It will all take place at the Council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Yusunas Meeting Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Howieson, who’s been serving in an interim capacity, will take on the role after succeeding his predecessor, Mike Thomas, who retired in July 2025.

Howieson’s promotion comes in the wake of climbing all the ranks of the fire department and serving as the city’s acting chief.

He is credited with helping to provide guidance to the city on the fire department’s Fiscal 2026 budget. Along with that, Howieson is lauded for demonstrating leadership on a variety of city and regional fire committees and encouraging a review of fireground tactics when new equipment, such as the Rosenbauer King Cobra Aerial Truck, came online.

Howieson’s appointment will be effective Monday after serving out a six-month probationary period as acting chief.