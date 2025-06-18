After answering call of duty for 30 years, DeKalb fire chief to retire

DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas, shown in this Shaw Local file photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for the city's fourth fire station on May 24, 2024, is expected to retire in June 2025. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas may have answered his final call for service.

After 30 years with the DeKalb Fire Department, Thomas will ceremoniously pass the torch to Acting Chief Luke Howieson, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting. The proceedings will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Thomas was first hired as a firefighter and paramedic in July 1997, according to the city. He climbed the ranks over the years, from lieutenant and paramedic, to captain and then battalion chief.

It wasn’t until October 2021 that Thomas was promoted to deputy fire chief of operations, his first management position. Shortly after, he was appointed acting fire chief upon the retirement of his predecessor, Chief Jeff McMaster. Thomas was named the city’s permanent fire chief in April 2022.

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas talks about the apparatus bay Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at the newly opened DeKalb Fire Station No. 4 on South Malta Road near the Schnucks shopping center. (Mark Busch)

A number of changes were undertaken at the fire department under Thomas’ leadership, city documents show.

Thomas was the principal author behind the city’s $2.7 million pandemic-era Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, meant to address the department’s spike in call volume and appropriate staffing for shifts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of DeKalb struggled to meet financial demands required to support the minimum staffing levels for fire department shifts, documents show. DeKalb was one of four municipalities in the country to receive the 3-year hiring grant. Using the grant, the DeKalb Fire Department hired nine more firefighter/paramedic roles. The hires helped raise the minimum staffing levels to 15 people shift, and four people for each fire company, officials said.

City officials said Thomas was instrumental in securing funds through the department’s Ground Emergency Medical Transportation program. The federally-funded Medicaid program helps the City collect an additional Medicaid reimbursement for ambulance services, according to the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.

Shaw Local Sept. 11, 2022, file photo – DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas speaks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Station No. 1 in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

In working with the leadership of firefighters’ union IAFF Local 1236, including Lt. Noah Millard, Don Zuniga and Jared Thorpe, Thomas secured funding to help the City of DeKalb purchase two replacement fire engines, four replacement ambulances, a number of replacement staff vehicles and help pay for the Fire Station No. 4 build, according to the city.

Thomas was cited as a “guiding light” behind the 5-year Fire Department plan that identified the need for a new fire station on DeKalb’s southwest side, city documents show. He is championed by the city’s administration for working to gain the Council’s support for the project.

As Thomas’ time with the DeKalb Fire Department nears its end, he’s leaving the agency in Howieson’s hands.

Like Thomas, Howieson has served in every rank in the fire department. City officials touted him for his leadership skills.