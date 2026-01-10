Shaw Local

Marilu Mercado-Marquez wins at Polo for Genoa-Kingston: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Girls wrestling

Polo invitational: Marilu Mercado-Marquez won the 150-pound championship behind a couple of pins for Genoa-Kingston, leading three medalists for the Cogs.

Lyla McKee was third at 135 and Violet Sanders fifth at 125.

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 56, Johnsburg 51: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves trailed by seven after the first quarter but stormed back for the win, their seventh in a row.

Jason Brewer scored 18 and Logan Schrader 15 for the Timberwolves.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 39, Metea Valley 29: At Aurora, Kyra Lilly scored 15 points and Amani Meeks 10 in the victory.

Boys wrestling

Polo invitational: Genoa-Kingston had four wrestlers place in the tournament, led by Tony Swenson’s fourth-place finish at 138.

Sullivan Brensen (sixth at 106), Wyatt Thammavong (fifth at 113) and Carson Charnstrom (sixth at 215) also placed.

Women’s basketball

Bowling Green 65, NIU 48: At DeKalb, the Huskies scored 15 points combined in the second and third quarters in the loss.

Teresa Mbemba led NIU with 15 points and shot 6-for-8 from the field. Nevaeh Wingate added 14 points.

