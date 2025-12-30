Marshall Ledbetter leads Hinckley-Big Rock at Plano Christmas Classic: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Streator 55: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Marshall Ledbetter scored 25 to lead the Royals to the win.

Luke Badal added 16 points and Austin Rooped scored six and added seven assists.

The Royals (9-3) finish play in the tournament against Bremen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Boylan 44, Kaneland 36: At Boylan’s Reindeer Games in Rockford, Amani Meeks scored 18 and Grace Brunscheen 10 in the loss.

Women’s basketball

St. Thomas 64, NIU 46: At St. Paul, Minnesota, the Huskies (2-10) shot 31.9% from the floor in the loss.

“We were getting to the rim and getting good looks but we struggled to finish,” said head coach Jacey Brooks following the game. “St. Thomas blocked a couple shots early and I think we were hesitant to go at them inside. We needed to make those shots to stay in the game.”

Neveah Wingate led the Huskies with 17 points and seven rebounds. Teresa Mbemba added 12 points and five rebounds.

Sycamore graduate Faith Feuerbach started for the Tommies, scoring five points.