Kishwaukee College honors graduates

Kishwaukee College recently celebrated 115 graduating students.

The fall commencement ceremony was held Dec. 13 in the college’s gymnasium, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Kishwaukee College student Maximus Julian delivered the ceremony’s student address.

“He’s always been my role model, and he decided to go to Kish and had a great experience. Now it has been a great experience for me,” Julian said in a news release. “Kish has really built me up. But it’s not just all the opportunities people have here. It’s that all my classmates are ambitious about something, and it drives you. It’s the faculty who are so kind and inspirational. It all leaves you with a lot of motivation when you leave campus.”

The ceremony honored students receiving associate degrees, Illinois high school diploma credentials, completion certificates, and short-term program credentials. The college had 184 students complete the semester’s program or certificate requirements.

During his speech, Julian reminded his peers to enjoy the present and celebrated the unique stories of his classmates.

“At Kish, I have met a diverse group of people with different backgrounds, goals and experiences. But we all shared one common trait — pursuing our dreams endlessly,” Julian also said in the news release.

For graduate Sandra Madsen, earning a degree has been a goal she has pursued for more than 20 years. She started college but stopped halfway through due to family obligations. Madsen returned to complete her associate in science degree.

“I think it is worth it to come back for a degree. I was always the oldest person in my class, but I like being with the younger people. When you come back to school, you can reconnect and get a better understanding of the current generation,” Madsen said in the news release.

The commencement ceremony was one of the few times Kishwaukee College graduate Amarion has been on campus. Nash completed an associate in arts degree online to fit his schedule. He commended Kishwaukee College instructors and staff for helping him through the online process. Nash plans on studying mechanical engineering after graduation. He made a point of attending the in-person ceremony.

“I am a first-generation student. That alone made it more special for me to be here today,” Nash also said in the news release.

The ceremony also was livestreamed on the college’s website and social media pages. To view the ceremony, visit kish.edu/commencement.